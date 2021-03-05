Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

