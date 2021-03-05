Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

OLN stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

