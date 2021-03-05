Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

OLN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

