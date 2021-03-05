Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,123,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

