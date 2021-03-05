OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

