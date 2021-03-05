ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Up 7%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.60. 523,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 302,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

