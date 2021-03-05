OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $972.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

