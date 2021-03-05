Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 6.7%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 1,959,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 932,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $8,597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $7,293,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

