Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 119,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,923. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

