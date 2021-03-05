Oppenheimer Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $255.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($6.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

