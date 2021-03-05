OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

