Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.