Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,641. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $106.45.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

