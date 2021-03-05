Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 804,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,596,000 after buying an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NJR stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.