Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arconic by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

