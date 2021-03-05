Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,364 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

