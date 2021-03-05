Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 204 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waters by 2,771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $261.63 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

