O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $72,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $450.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

