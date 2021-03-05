Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $67.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.29 million and the lowest is $67.10 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $253.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.90 million to $254.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.58 million, with estimates ranging from $245.90 million to $259.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 207,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,980. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $927.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

