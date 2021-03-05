Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

