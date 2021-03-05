Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 652,042 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,300,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

