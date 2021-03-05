Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

OMI stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

