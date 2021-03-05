Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

