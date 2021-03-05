Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Textainer Group by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TGH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

