Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,022 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Twin Disc accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.04% of Twin Disc worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 92,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,183. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

