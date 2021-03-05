Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 3,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

