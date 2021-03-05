Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.