Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PACV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Pacific Ventures Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

