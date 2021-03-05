Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $335.64 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.58 and a 200 day moving average of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

