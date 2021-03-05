Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

