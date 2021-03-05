Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 438.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

