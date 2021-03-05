Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 205,921 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1,456.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rush Enterprises worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

