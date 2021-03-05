Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,555 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $66.96 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

