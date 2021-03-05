Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

