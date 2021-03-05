Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,803 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Redfin worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,443.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

