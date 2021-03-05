Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $36.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.20 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 38 ($0.50). Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,615,601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.75. The stock has a market cap of £216.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

