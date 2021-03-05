Pantos (PAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $12,636.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00462271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00462692 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

