Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé Sells 6,791 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Shares of POU opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

