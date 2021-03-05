Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

