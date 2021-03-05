PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $120.30 million and $2.15 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00068401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.