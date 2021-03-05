Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,218.92 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $535.00 and a 12 month high of $1,304.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,080.90.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

