Pathway Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Mersana Therapeutics accounts for approximately 84.4% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,457. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

