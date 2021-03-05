Paul Whynott Sells 20,480 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

