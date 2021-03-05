Paytomat (PTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $237,741.43

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $237,741.43 and approximately $3,335.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00462271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00462692 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

