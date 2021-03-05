Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $92.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.23. 6,135,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,035. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

