Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.76. 553,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 491,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 226.5% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.