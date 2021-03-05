Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Pennon Group stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

