Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.29.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $263.24 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -974.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.