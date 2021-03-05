People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $461.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -254.69 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

