People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

